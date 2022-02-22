Tuesday, February 22, 2022
‘I Ain’t Got it!’ – Tasha K Admits She Can’t Afford to Pay Cardi B $4M in Defamation Case | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
Cardi B & Tasha K (Getty composite)
Cardi B & Tasha K (Getty composite)

*Popular YouTuber Tasha K admits she does not have the $4 million dollars a judge ordered her to pay Cardi B after losing a landmark defamation case against the rapper. 

Back in January, Tasha Kebe, a.k.a. Tasha K., railed against “the machine” and “corporate interests” and seemingly took no responsibility after losing the case. In federal court, Kebe, and her company Kebe Studios LLC were found liable on 3 separate claims including defamation, invasion of privacy through false portrayal and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The judge awarded Cardi B (born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) $1 million in damages for pain & suffering due to reputational damages and an additional $3.8 million in damages.

“Tasha K reportedly stated that Cardi had a sexually transmitted disease, would perform sex acts on stage with bottles, and was a drug abuser,” per Hot New Hip Hop.

In a recent interview, the blogger was asked about the case and if she had millions to pay Cardi B.

Check out a clip from her latest interview below.

“I ain’t got it,” said Tasha K in an interview with @kendallkyndall and @kendragmedia. “Listen, I ain’t got it. Don’t ask me for no money. I ain’t got it. But listen, we have business things in place that takes care of things like this.”

Last month, Kebe reportedly admitted during her own testimony that her salacious claims against the artist were all made up.
Speaking to her followers after the verdict, Tasha stated in a YouTube video, “These last four years fighting this conspiracy case, have been extremely challenging … The verdict handed down on Monday was no shock to myself, my husband or my legal team.

“We called bluff against a machine that wanted to bully me for not wavering from my personal beliefs,” Kebe continued. “A machine that has corporate interests to protect prostitution, drug use, promiscuity and to glorify the violence that wreaks havoc in our society and in our neighborhood.”

In the video, she claimed the “machine” threatened her life, and called the verdict “extremely prejudicial,” based “solely off sympathy and payola.”

Kebe, who intends to appeal the verdict and fight her case all the way to the Supreme Court, said “my case will set a precedent for all future media.”

“There was no defamation, no invasion of privacy, and suicidal thoughts,” she said.

“We will fight, no matter the cost or length, even if this takes years,” Kebe continued, adding, “all the way up to the Supreme Court if need be.”

WATCH below

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

