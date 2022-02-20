Barrack Obama’s Father Was CIA Asset in Africa, Scholar Gerald Horne Claims

*According to scholar Dr. Gerald Horne, former President Barack Obama‘s father was Africa’s Central Intelligence Agency asset. The scholar who holds the Moores Professorship of History and African Studies at the University of Houston believes that the Kenyan- born U.S. – educated Barack Husein Obama Sr. worked for the CIA. Dr. Horner is an author of 17 books, including “Black & Brown: Africans and the Mexican Revolution, 1910 – 1920.”

The publication ConvertAction by Horne explains that Barack Obama Sr. was recruited by the CIA and served as a protégé of Tom Mboya. The latter was a Luo- Kenyan anti-communist and pro-capitalist who served as a representative of the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions – ICTFU. The union received convert CIA funding via the AFL- CIO – the leading American federation of unions.

The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations comprises national and international unions. According to the scholar, the U.S. was grooming Mboya to replace Jomo Kenyatta, who was more radical, according to Moguldum.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: LeBron James Told Coach Krzyzewski to ‘Fix That Motherf–ker’ Kobe Bryant During Olympics

The scholar explains that the CIA needed African assets, including Barack Obama Sr., to help the U.S. recolonize Africa at the onset of the cold war – a period of geopolitical tension between America and the Soviet Union and their relevant allies, the Eastern and Western Bloc. The cold war began in 1947 after WW2, until 1989. Obama Sr. attended the University of Hawaii as an exchange student before proceeding to Harvard University, where he studied economics and met Ann Dunham – Obama’s mother. The two got married in 1961, gave birth to Obama in the same year, and got divorced in 1964. The public immigration records show that Obama Sr. was forced to leave Harvard University in the same year before completing his Ph.D. (economics) on the grounds of financial and personal life concerns.

F. McKeon, the immigration official at the time, in his June 1964 memo, said that the university asked the Immigration and Naturalization Service to delay Obama Sr.’s visa application to extend his stay in America as they looked for the best way to get rid of him. Mboya’s assassination in 1969 crashed Obama Sr.’s career. He had been working with the Ministry of Finance (Kenya) and had been promoted to the senior economic analyst in the Ministry of Finance. Sadly, Sr’s conflicts with the Kenyan president greatly affected his career – he was fired and blacklisted, making it tough to get another job in the country.

It is also believed that President Obama may have been a CIA asset before entering the Senate. Jesse Ventura, the former Minnesota Governor, once claimed so in an interview with Howard Stern in 2018 while discussing the different types of conspiracy theories. In the Stern interview, the governor believes that Obama was part of the CIA in his early life due to his previous foreign jobs, what his mom did, and the many foreign countries she is linked with.