Chet Hanks Admits to Feeling Like ‘a F*ckin’ P*ssy Rich Kid That Had Never Gone Through Shit’

*Chet Hanks, the son of Hollywood icon Tom Hanks and actress Rita Wilson has shared a video in which he details his experience growing up rich in Hollywoodland with famous parents.

In the video, Hanks admits he has always felt he had to prove himself to others and has struggled to create his own identity away from his superstar family (his brother is actor Colin Hanks).

“My experience was even more complicated because on top of fame already being toxic, I wasn’t even famous,” Hanks says. “I was just the son of somebody famous, so I hadn’t even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition and that created a lot of contempt. People would make up their minds about me before they even got the chance to know me and it was extremely hard to break down their walls.”

Chet said as an adult he has attempted to “create a personality for himself that was detached from his parents,” per Complex, and this has proven to be quite challenging.

“People only hate on you if you’re a threat to them, if you, deep down, have something that they admire and feel like they lack in themselves,” he says. “That’s what I didn’t understand as a kid, is that these people were just f*ckin’ jealous of me, and they were projecting their own insecurities onto me. I needed to hear that as a kid, I didn’t have like a strong male role model to tell me that, to tell me, ‘Hey bro, fuck these people, they’re just jealous of you.’”

Chet began using the moniker Chet Haze when he entered college at Northwestern University and dropped his single “White Boy Summer” last April. He sis igned to Soulja Boy’s SODMG Records.

“I was just a little rich kid in this sheltered, protected bubble, and I didn’t experience shit. … I was deeply insecure and ashamed of my upbringing. … I felt like a little fuckin’ pussy rich kid that had never gone through shit, who didn’t deserve to be in this position, who internalized all the shame projected onto me, who created more and more of this within myself. And that’s what led me to, once I got older, to go about as far in the opposite direction of my upbringing as I could go. ’Cause I feel like I had to make up for that, so I could be a man. That’s the truth. It’s not just anger, it’s shame, insecurity, self-consciousness.”

He followed it up with an Instagram post about meeting George W. Bush and being asked, “Hey Chester, what’s it like growing up the son of a famous father?”

Most recently, Hanks’ ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker filed a $1 million civil lawsuit against him for alleged domestic abuse.