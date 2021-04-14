Chet Hanks’ Ex-Girlfriend Files $1M Lawsuit Against Him for Alleged Abuse

*The ex-girlfriend of Chet Hanks has filed a million-dollar lawsuit against him for alleged assault and abuse.

KPRC-TV reports that the lawsuit was filed in Fort Bend County, Texas on Monday, accusing the son of actor Tom Hanks of assault, battery and emotional distress. The suit, per Complex, says that Chet has a pattern of domestic abuse, and claims he assaulted his ex on multiple occasions.

Here’s more from TMZ:

According to new legal docs, Chet’s ex, Kiana Parker, is suing him in Texas for $1 million … she alleges he roughed her up on multiple occasions between October 2020 and January 2021.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Kiana details an alleged incident TMZ first reported last month — she claims it happened in October 2020 in New Orleans, where Chet was shooting “Your Honor.” She claims he became enraged when she told him she was leaving their room at the Windsor Court Hotel … grabbing her by the wrists and arms and pushing her around the room, knocking over tables.

EURweb.com previously reported that Hanks was left with a gushing head wound after a fight with his ex-girlfriend, during which she swung a pot at his head, according to video of the incident obtained by TMZ.

The incident took place on Jan. 8 at Hanks’ home in Sugarland, Texas. The 30-year-old can be seen accusing Parker of “threatening” him with a knife. “S–t,” Parker says, before lunging at him while holding a pot. The camera cuts to black before Hanks turns it on himself to reveal his head wound. Parker, who appears with other people, argues that he “pushed” her.

“Wow, now you’re trying to flip the story,” says Hanks. He then accuses Parker of being mad that he caught her stealing his money, taking his credit cards and using them to pay her rent. Parker claims she grabbed the pot and swung it in self-defense after Hanks allegedly grabbed a knife in a menacing way.

He subsequently sued her for assault and battery, theft and return of the money she allegedly stole from him, according to the site. Parker, however, claims Hanks also has been violent toward her and even filed for a restraining order against him.

Kiana’s attorney, D’Angelo Lowe, told the outlet that Parker is under a doctor’s care and that she’s tried serving Hanks to no avail. She also has tried to make contact with his famous parents about the temporary restraining order she’s trying to make permanent.

According to reports, Hanks and Parker were living together in two residences, the one in Texas, and another in California.

“This is about violence within the confines of a relationship between a man and a woman, a man who mentally and physically and psychologically battered, Kiana Parker,” Parker’s attorney Kevin Murray said, per Page Six.

Marty Singer, Hanks’ attorney, called Parker’s claims “a shakedown” in a statement to the New York Post.