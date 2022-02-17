Jody Watley Delivers Rousing Rendition of National Anthem at Lakers Game | WATCH

*(LOS ANGELES) – The national anthem has never sounded better – thanks to Grammy Award-winning iconic singer Jody Watley.

She delivered a rousing rendition of the National Anthem to a packed crowd where the Los Angeles Lakers played the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, February 16 at Cypto.com Arena.

The celebrated trendsetting pioneer in music, video, fashion and style is one of the architects of 21st-century pop, and one of music’s most versatile song stylists.

As a solo artist, the ageless pop and R&B singer has 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, 13 Number 1 Dance Singles, 2 R&B Number 1’s, 15 Top 40 Singles, Gold and platinum albums, 2007 Billboard Dance Lifetime Achievement, 2017 recipient of the Black Music Honors Crossover Music Icon Award and nominations from the American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Awards and Soul Train Awards.

The cultural music iconic singer in Pop/Soul/R&B continues to amass chart-toppers!

You can follow her on social media @jodywatley

source: The BNM Publicity Group