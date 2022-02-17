Thursday, February 17, 2022
HomeNews
News

Cops Apologize After Manhandling, Choking Black Teen Girl Over Bike [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*It appears as though officers with the Rialto Police Department in California have nothing better to do than to harass and physically abuse teenage girls. 

The department has issued an apology after a video went viral showing two officers kneeling on a Black teen girl and gripping her neck for the crime of riding a bike. 

Here’s more from The Daily Beast:

The video—which quickly went viral on social media—showed Rialto police officers kneeling on a teenage girl and holding her neck with their hands. The Rialto Police Department made a statement on the Feb. 11 incident on Tuesday, saying the teenage girl had refused to identify herself after being stopped for “riding an illegal street pocket bike and traveling at an unsafe speed on a residential street.”

“Because officers could not prove her identity, or release the juvenile to her parents with a citation to appear in juvenile court, she was arrested,” the statement continued.

After viewing body-camera footage, Police Chief Mark Kling claimed that the girl appeared to have resisted arrest but also said that the department was looking into the “officer’s decision to trip the juvenile to the ground” and put his hand on her throat during the arrest. The teen was later released to her family at a detention center.

Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

READ MORE: Young Turks Slam Racist Firefighters for Mocking Death of Black Girl Killed by Police [VIDEO]

“I have requested an independent investigation by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations to determine if the officer’s use of force options were lawful,” Rialto’s spokesperson, Adán Ortega, said in the statement. “I have also ordered an internal affairs investigation into the officer’s actions. Our investigation will determine if department policies, rules or procedures were violated. Per department directives, confirmed violations of policy will lead to disciplinary action.

“The officer, whose identity is being withheld due to the ongoing investigations, has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is appropriate under these circumstances,” the statement said.

In a video posted on Instagram by @sanbernaghetto, two cops are seen manhandling the teen and throwing her to the ground. At one point she turns to the person filming the scene and says she wants to get her brother. Both of the cops hold the girl down, with the one pinning her with his knees.

“Did you just try to fight me?” the deranged officer repeatedly yells before they put the juvenile in the back of their police cruiser.

“Wouldn’t happen if she was a white teenager!” a Twitter user posted in response to the video.

“You don’t escalate it by creating a dangerous situation by slamming a child to the ground, scarring her for life,” another person wrote.

“SHE IS A CHILD,” said a user on TikTok. “They should have never handled her like that no matter what the case is.”

The Rialto police statement issued an apology from the police chief.

“We apologize to the juvenile’s family regarding these unfortunate circumstances,” Chief Kling said.” At a time when our police department strives to build community relationships, we certainly fell short in this encounter. We look forward to building rapport with this family now and in the future.”

Previous articleSiriusXM’s Cayman Kelly Reveals Severe Life-Threatening Health Event
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO