Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Trevor Noah Tapped to Headline White House Correspondents’ Dinner

By Ny MaGee
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show

*“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will headline this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 30.

It will be the first time the event will take place since being put on hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four nights a week,” said a statement from Steven Portnoy, the association president and a reporter for CBS News Radio. “We can’t wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition ‘Back to Abnormal.’”

The annual correspondent’s dinner raises money for scholarships and is normally attended by celebrities and prominent influencers such as journalists and politicians. The event traces back to 1921. 

As reported by PEOPLE, during the first three years of his term, former President Donald Trump refused to attend the Correspondents’ Dinner because it was “too negative.”

“The dinner is so boring and so negative, that we’re going to hold a very positive rally … everybody wants it,” Trump said at the time. “The Correspondents’ Dinner is too negative, I like positive things.”

Trump attended the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner by then-President Barack Obama, and he was roasted while in the audience. 

“Donald Trump is here tonight,” Obama said during his routine at the dinner. “And I know he has taken some flak lately. But no one is happier, no one prouder, to put this birth certificate to rest than the Donald. And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter like, Did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?”

Meanwhile, Trevor Noah is also scheduled to host this year’s Grammy awards in April.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

