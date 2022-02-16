Wednesday, February 16, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Nick Cannon Pens ‘Alone’ Song for Ex-wife Mariah Carey: ‘I Want You Back’

By Ny MaGee
0

*On Valentine’s Day, Nick Cannon dropped a new song for his ex-wife Mariah Carey titled “Alone,” which he described in a press release as “the gospel of my broken soul,” adding, “this is as raw as it gets.” 

The track appears to be one of his most vulnerable and transparent songs to date. 

“This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day… I had to come Raw from the heart on this one. #Broken #Shattered #Toxic #RAW&B #Alone,” Cannon tweeted, as reported by PEOPLE.

The song opens with a sample from Carey’s 1990 hit “Love Takes Time.” 

“First off, I’m gonna say I ain’t got nothing but love for ya,” Cannon sings in part. “Nothing but love/Imma stay away, I ain’t trying to f— it up for ya/I keep my distance, stay in my lane/Cause I know you got a man, it’s a little too late.”

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Receives Condom Vending Machine as Early Valentine’s Day Gift

Cannon implies on the song that he greatly misses sharing his life with Carey. 

“I’d been lyin’ / I say I’m cool when I know I miss it,” he sings. “I’d trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at.”

“But every time I need some love, I can’t find it,” he later continues. “This is a subtle reminder that I’m still undecided.” 

You can listen to the full song on YouTube, or peep the video player above.

“As much as I want you back/ It’s probably better where you at/Cause I’m still running the streets/ I’m still all in the sheets/ Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me,” Cannon sings on the track. “Have to pay $10,000 a week, I take care of my peeps/Now you don’t worry when I creep/You got a man next to you when you sleep.”

The song appears on Cannon’s upcoming mixtape “Raw N B: The Explicit Tape.”

“To really cry out for my soul on a lot of these records,” he previously told E! News. “it really has been a therapeutic process for me.”

Cannon and Carey were married from 2008 to 2014. They are parents to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Meanwhile, Cannon is expecting his EIGHTH child with Bre Tiesi, the ex-wife of football star Johnny Manziel.

Cannon and Tiesi are expecting a boy, and the announcement comes a month after he lost his 5-month old son Zen – whom he shared with Alyssa Scott — to brain cancer.

This will be Tiesi’s first child. 

Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion and Zillion in June. He also has two kids with Brittany Bell

Previous articleNaturi Naughton’s Fiancé Enforced One-Year ‘No Sex’ Rule
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO