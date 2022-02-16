Nick Cannon Pens ‘Alone’ Song for Ex-wife Mariah Carey: ‘I Want You Back’

*On Valentine’s Day, Nick Cannon dropped a new song for his ex-wife Mariah Carey titled “Alone,” which he described in a press release as “the gospel of my broken soul,” adding, “this is as raw as it gets.”

The track appears to be one of his most vulnerable and transparent songs to date.

“This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day… I had to come Raw from the heart on this one. #Broken #Shattered #Toxic #RAW&B #Alone,” Cannon tweeted, as reported by PEOPLE.

The song opens with a sample from Carey’s 1990 hit “Love Takes Time.”

“First off, I’m gonna say I ain’t got nothing but love for ya,” Cannon sings in part. “Nothing but love/Imma stay away, I ain’t trying to f— it up for ya/I keep my distance, stay in my lane/Cause I know you got a man, it’s a little too late.”

Cannon implies on the song that he greatly misses sharing his life with Carey.

“I’d been lyin’ / I say I’m cool when I know I miss it,” he sings. “I’d trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at.”

“But every time I need some love, I can’t find it,” he later continues. “This is a subtle reminder that I’m still undecided.”

You can listen to the full song on YouTube, or peep the video player above.

“As much as I want you back/ It’s probably better where you at/Cause I’m still running the streets/ I’m still all in the sheets/ Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me,” Cannon sings on the track. “Have to pay $10,000 a week, I take care of my peeps/Now you don’t worry when I creep/You got a man next to you when you sleep.”

The song appears on Cannon’s upcoming mixtape “Raw N B: The Explicit Tape.”

“To really cry out for my soul on a lot of these records,” he previously told E! News. “it really has been a therapeutic process for me.”

Cannon and Carey were married from 2008 to 2014. They are parents to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Meanwhile, Cannon is expecting his EIGHTH child with Bre Tiesi, the ex-wife of football star Johnny Manziel.

Cannon and Tiesi are expecting a boy, and the announcement comes a month after he lost his 5-month old son Zen – whom he shared with Alyssa Scott — to brain cancer.

This will be Tiesi’s first child.

Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion and Zillion in June. He also has two kids with Brittany Bell.