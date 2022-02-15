Did Dr. Dre & Others Perform at Super Bowl for FREE? + NFL Miami Coach Mike McDaniel Biracial Discussed | WATCH

*Attorney Antonio Moore looks closely at the Super Bowl halftime performance of Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Eminem & Snoop.

Moore pays particular attention to Snoop Dogg wearing Crip gang paraphernalia and throwing gang signs and several dance performers wearing what appeared to mimic prison attire.

Moore also questions whether performers and dancers received any compensation from the NFL. He also delves into Miami coach Mike McDaniel stating he is biracial rather than being Black.

