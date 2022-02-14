Monday, February 14, 2022
Black Excellence in Business, Sports and Entertainment Take Center Stage in Super Bowl LVI

By Buddy Sampson
Super Bowl LVI (2022)
SoCal Black Leaders Hype Up Rams, Super Bowl With Hometown Love

*Los Angeles, California – Black culture in Inglewood, Compton and South Los Angeles took the spotlight on the world stage Sunday, February 13, 2022, in a Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI win, 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals in SoFi Stadium, located in the heart of the African American community.

Many would say that Los Angeles is the womb that birthed West Coast Hip Hop and Super Bowl 56 did nothing to dispel that notion. The sporting extravaganza, NFL Football’s culmination of the season, the Super Bowl, which took place in Black History month, put a bright light on the achievements of African Americans and people of color in business, sports and entertainment.

From the beginning of the game, the production was an easel that painted the many unheralded achievements of Black football players that shaped the game. As the players were taking the field for the game, Cameron Jordan, a defensive end for the New Orleans Saints, spoke of the contributions of some of the pioneers of football players of color, “The Forgotten First,” which included Kenny Washington, Woody Strode, Marion Motely and Bill Willis.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Super Bowl Controversy: Eminem Takes A Knee During Halftime Show + Celebs’ Reaction | WATCH

Prior to the game, Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, in an interview with former football star Rodney Harrison said that “once I put on my football pads, I turn into a superhero.” Indeed, with a pass rush that clearly affected Cincinnati’s quarterback Joe Burrow, and disrupted their offense, Donald’s contribution to the Rams Super win could not be overshadowed. But the artistry and performances, pre-game, and at halftime, should be placed in a time capsule for presentation of Black American culture at its finest.

Musical expression began in pre-game pageantry with Mary, Mary, a contemporary gospel group that opened the show with a touching version of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Country star Mickey Guyton (who was featured in a recent article in EURweb.com) sung the national anthem and she was nothing short of spectacular.

The game, which ended in a Rams win, 23-20 was a war of attrition. At first, it seemed as if it was going to be all Rams in the first half, but Cincinnati, who took advantage of a number of Rams’ miscues, shifted the games’ momentum and scored, leaving the Rams trailing 13-10. The Rams lost wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., who scored the Rams first touchdown with less than four minutes in the half. Unfortunately he was unable to return. Fortunately, for the Los Angeles Rams, their defense held and the Rams trailed at the half 13-10.

2022 Super Bowl Halftime show
2022 Super Bowl Halftime show

The Pepsi-sponsored halftime show (watch it here), which was widely publicized and hyped as perhaps one of the best-planned shows in Super Bowl history, did not disappoint. In fact, it was much better than advertised. Co-produced by Roc Nation, a sports and entertainment conglomerate led by Jay Z that includes the likes of Rihanna, Shakira, J. Cole, Big Sean and Kyrie Irving, among many other entertainment and sports stars, was nothing short of spectacular. As anticipated, the halftime show was a showcase of Black American excellence with top-notch acts, crisp choreography and scintillating stage production that fired on all cylinders. Andre Romelle Young, affectionally known as Dr. Dre, opened the halftime festivities with a tight, on-the-beat lyrical flow that had older hip-hoppers longing for the good ‘ol days. Dr. Dre produced all the artists that performed on the Super Bowl halftime stage at one point, which included Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem. After Dr. Dre, Snoop did his trademark flow, even “Crip Walking,” (a dance popular in hip hop culture) to the delight of the audience. Surprise guest 50 Cent performed his hit “In Da Club, ” followed by Kendrick Lamar, who continues to scintillate for every audience in which he takes the stage. Eminem was fantastic, with a tight band that included the incomparable Anderson .Paak on drums. The Grammy-winning Detroit rapper ended his set with a kneel, some speculating a nod to Colin Kaepernick, who still hasn’t been able to land in the NFL after taking a knee to protest police brutality in communities of color. However, the Super Bowl halftime show belonged to Mary J. Blige, who was so sensational it was otherworldly. Her command of the stage and voice proved to everyone that she hadn’t lost a step. She completely thrilled the Inglewood audience and displayed her considerable talent to perhaps her hugest audience ever.

After halftime, football fans were treated to an exciting second half, a back-and-forth affair that ended with the Rams winning on a defensive play, 23-20.

Although deserving winner Cooper Kupp took the nod for MVP honors, there were those that could argue that Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, who was disruptive to the Cincinnati offense the entire game, and a nightmare to opposing offenses the entire NFL season was also a deserving winner of MVP honors. But Donald relished the moment as he was jubilant after the Rams won the game on a defensive stop. “I’m so happy,” said Aaron Donald, in tears in a post-game interview after the Rams win.

“This is amazing, I feel great. It’s the best feeling in the world. God is great. It’s a Blessing. I’m in the moment. I made a promise to my daughter when she was five and here it is.”

Jay Z - GettyImages
Jay Z – GettyImages

The 56th Super Bowl game was an amazing showcase of Black excellence, in business, with Jay Z showing the world that he can command a large, money-making enterprise; in sport, which spotlighted all the athletes of color that have made a difference and in entertainment, showing why around the world musically and culturally why Black culture is the most imitated culture in the world.

Oscar Wilde said that “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” Black culture has been the most imitated culture ever, with world culture often following its lead. With such a magnificent display of Black excellence, in a worldwide sports league, where currently, there are still only two African American coaches in a league where 71% of the league’s players are people of color, a game that had a focus on Black culture was surely needed.

And it’s about time.

Buddy Sampson

