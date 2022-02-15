Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Tyrese Shares Emotional Post About His Mother’s Death Following Hospitalization

By Ny MaGee
Tyrese Gibson (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One and Urban One Honors)

*A week after Tyrese Gibson asked fans to pray for his mother Priscilla Murray, who had been being hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia, the actor announced Monday that she has passed away.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away…..” Gibson, 43, captioned a video of himself holding his mom’s hand in her hospital bed while crying. 

“May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens…….” he continued.

“From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother…..” concluded Gibson, who is the youngest of four siblings in his family. 

READ MORE: Mother of Tyrese Gibson in ICU With Pneumonia, COVID: ‘My Mother is in a Coma’

 

Gibson also poured loved into jazz artist Kenny G, who played “Forever in Love” during an Instagram Live for Gibson’s mom while in the hospital. 

“Dear @kennyg I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody……….” he wrote. “I am going to watch this clip over and over and remember that you sent her into the heavens on the sweetest Melodies….”

The “Fast and Furious” star previously called on prayer warriors and well wishes when his mother was admitted to the hospital.

“My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own,” he explained in an Instagram post on Feb. 7. “This has been going on all week I haven’t posted [I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help.”

“Please guys praise you pray and even write out the prayers in the comments so that me and my family can read and be encouraged,” Gibson said. “I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she’s got so much more to do…”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

