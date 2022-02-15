BLIND ITEM: The Split

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Although people probably don’t remember now, it is pretty common knowledge that this A-list singer/actress once split with her significant other on Valentine’s Day. People assume it is because her significant other shot and nearly killed someone. That played a little part I am sure, but the real reason is she showed up unannounced because she wanted to talk about the shooting and found an orgy/drug gallery going on in her significant other’s home. Everyone was naked and drugs were everywhere. Her significant other literally was having sex on a chair while smoking a cigar with lines of coke next to him. When he saw her, he never even stopped having sex with the person on top of him. He just kind of waved at her with his cigar holding hand.

Can you guess who the actress/singer and her ex are? Sound off in the comments.