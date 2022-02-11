Friday, February 11, 2022
HomeMusicArtist Spotlight
Artist Spotlight

The Pulse of Entertainment: Dr. Dave and the Housecall Band’s ‘Carefree Revisited’ is Crazy Smooth | LISTEN

By Eunice Moseley
0

Smooth Jazz guitarist Dr. Dave releases ‘Carefree Revisit’ with The Housecall Band.

*“She recommended I go by Dr. Dave,” said Smooth Jazz guitarist Dr. Dave, who is to release a new album from Dr. Dave & the Housecall Band titled “Carefree Revisited,” about his stage name. “She was a DJ at a Smooth Jazz radio station.”

Dr. Dave said she mentioned how musicians in the industry referred to him as Dr. Dave because they knew he had a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology. That was all she heard him called.

On March 4, 2022 Dr. Dave and the Housecall Band will be releasing the “Carefree Revisited” project on Hatherill Records, offering 10 selections – two of which are covers. The cover songs are by John Lennon and Paul McCartney and the other by Bobby McFerrin.

“Each one has a story,” he said about the tracks on the “Carefree Revisited” album.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Kanye Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes to Travis Scott

The Housecall Band consist of Cecil McBee, Jr. on bass; Rob Whitlock on keyboard; Larry Logan on keyboard; Kevin Flournoy on keyboard; Ronnie Stewart on drums; Duncan Moore on drums; Tommy Aros on percussion; John Rekevics on sax and flute; Steve Wilcox on guitar; Hank Easton on rhythm guitar; Bill Harris on marimba; Stellita Porter on vocals; Jackie Bonaparte on vocals, and Ignacio “Nacho” Sobers on vocals.

“I made it back in 2014-2015…wasn’t completely satisfied,” Dr. Dave informed me. “I did release two songs from it and then shelved it. I went back to it.”

Dr. Dave released an album titled “Carefree” in 2014, which he wasn’t satisfied with and in 2018 one called “Midnight Daydream.” So on March 4th he re-releases “Carefree” as “Carefree Revisited,” which is basically the two albums integrated with The Housecall Band sound – what was missing, the band sound.

“This album features Rob Whitlock, he use to play with Spyro Gyra,” Dr. Dave pointed out. “He wrote a nice track ‘Late Night with Dr. Dave.’ If I had a talk show that would be my theme. It also has Cecil McBee, Jr., he is a writer on a tune (‘Feels So Good’). Also Jimmy Smith is on ‘G.B. Style’.”

In addition to Whitlock, McBee, Jr. and Smith, “Carefree Revisited” features Ronnie Stewart, Kevin Flournoy, and Paul Desmond. The project is produced by Dr. Dave.

“I was playing guitar before I was walking,” he laughed a little when I asked which came first his music or his Clinical Psychology practice, which he left for his music.

The single “G.B. Style” was released January 24th. He debuted in 1994 with “I Like It Like That.” Today his catalogue consists of nine albums. As a musician he has recorded with Freddie Hubbard, Ernie Watts, Ronnie Laws and Hubert Laws. He has also opened concerts for such Smooth Jazz heavy hitters as saxophonist Dr. Marion Meadows.

My favorite cuts on the “Carefree Revisited” album include #2 “Almost Trinidad” because of the Smooth Jazz essence mixed with the sound of traditional Trinidad music; #4 “C Jam Blues” featuring Jimmy Smith on the Hammond B-3 organ because of the crazy strings, it was a nice change of pace; #5 “Late Night with Dr. Dave” featuring Rob Whitlock on keyboard because it is a well put together track which complimented the horns, and #6 “G.B. Style” featuring Whitlock and Flournoy on keyboard because I love how the keys dance with Dr. Dave’s guitar strings and John Rekevics’ flute. www.DrDaveHousecallBand.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist 7 Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 5, 2022 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and a National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $16,000 valued in prizes/product/services.  Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

Previous articleAAFCA Teams with Walmart for Social Justice Short Film Competition
Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO