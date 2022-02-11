BLIND ITEM: The Betrayal

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This permanent A-list mostly movie actor got his start on television. He was the biggest television star on the planet before he became the biggest movie star on the planet. Over the past couple of years, he has been cleaning out properties and going through storage containers to simplify his life and that of his family. For many years, they would live and travel all over the world leaving possessions in their wake. With a huge life event happening not all that long ago, he decided it was time to cut back on the places they owned and traveled and work on being a very tight unit.

What our actor discovered is that his long-time wife had compiled hundreds of hours of audio and video which would have caused the actor’s career to disintegrate. There were also thousands of photos that were obviously taken from long distance and by hidden security cameras. This was bad enough, but he also found many recordings and photos that included his wife with other men that were essentially sex tapes. What he gathered from listening to and watching the recordings was that his wife was creating those recordings and photos to control the lives of the men she was with, so they would do her bidding. Our actor is still coming to terms with everything he is learning, and how much more there is to discover.

