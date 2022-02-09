Kim Kardashian Admits Life ‘Changes’ Led to Divorce from Kanye West

*Kim Kardashian is speaking out about the life changes she made that led to her split from Kanye West last year.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” Kardashian, 41, said in a new interview with Vogue for the March 2022 cover story. “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

The mother of four added, “My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. [My sister] Khloé [Kardashian] came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.'”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

West took to Instagram last week to ask fans for divorce advice. He shared a screenshot of his daughter North West’s latest TikTok video and asked: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” the 44-year-old captioned the image.”

Kanye previously expressed concerns with North using the platform in an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked.

“Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok or don’t have her on TikTok at all, if I’m not there to approve that,” Kanye said. “It was done without me knowing,” West said in reference to his oldest daughter having an account on the popular social media app.

“I feel like it’s poking the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this ‘crazy’ narrative,” he continued. “To say someone is crazy, they’re trying to take the power away and do anything to get people to not pay attention to me.”

Word on the street is that Ye signed an agreement with Kim that prohibits him from having any say over anything his kids do.