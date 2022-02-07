Monday, February 7, 2022
Amir Locke

Watch: 50-Car Caravan Drives Through Minneapolis to Protest Death of Amir Locke

*A caravan of about 50 vehicles drove through Minneapolis on Sunday to demand justice for the death of Amir Locke, the 22-year old Black man who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police while they served a no-knock search warrant.

The caravan was organized by the Racial Justice Network and other police accountability groups, according to the Associated Press. Some in the caravan then gathered outside the home of interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman. They chanted the names of Locke as well as Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed by Kentucky police during a no-knock raid in 2020.

The gathering follows a demonstration on Saturday in which hundreds of marchers convened outside the Hennepin County Government Center before marching through the streets of downtown Minneapolis.

Locke was fatally shot Wednesday when a SWAT team entered a downtown Minneapolis apartment without knocking. A police bodycam video shows an officer kicking the couch where Locke’s family said he was sleeping. On the video, he is seen wrapped in a blanket, beginning to move, with a pistol in his hand just before an officer fires his weapon.

Locke’s parents, Andre Locke and Karen Wells, say their son was “executed” after he was startled from a deep sleep and reached for a legal firearm to protect himself.

