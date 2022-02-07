Kanye West Strives To Elevates The Culture With ‘The Future Brunch!’ An All Black Media Brunch

Yesterday, self-made billionaire, YE, invited 50 Black journalists to discuss the disparities in Black media, the importance of reclaiming the narrative and taking ownership in one’s brand at “The Future Brunch” in Los Angeles.

Moderated by Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, “The Future Brunch” was opened with a few words from YE and his mission on creating a movement rather than a moment during Black Future Month (a redefinition of Black History Month).

“This is the future,” declared Ye. “There is no looking backward – only forwards.”

Then a heartfelt video explaining how the visionary wants to start taking control of his narrative played.

“Me and Virgil (Abloh) believed in Black design. Now we need to invest in Black media. God uses me as a vessel – we declare Black Future Month. The future – not the past,” proclaimed Ye.

After the clip a town hall discussion lead by Meta’s Strategic Communities Program Manager, Media Partnerships, Michelle Mitchell, touched on elevating the culture, the importance of equity and having a seat at the table, redefining Black stories and humanizing how we’re portrayed in media, as well as the metaverse.

Black journalists from Essence, Ebony, Vibe and EURweb connected with Black executives from Amazon Studios, FOX SOUL, BET and Spotify to see how Black media can build a brighter future for the next generation and unionize together to help amplify more Black voices.

“It’s not about me, it’s about us. They can’t tell us what to say. We’re too powerful,” shared the Chicago native.

Following the discourse, Ye’s Sunday Service performed in front of the intimate audience – the first time media has been in attendance.

“Today’s conversation with all of the most powerful Black people in media and YE is a moment that will define an unstoppable movement,” expressed Lee.

To learn more about “The Future Brunch,” visit hollywoodunlcoked.com