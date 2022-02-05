Saturday, February 5, 2022
WATCH: Amber Riley and Raven Goodwin Talk ‘Single Black Female’ [EUR Exclusive]

By Ny MaGee
0

Amber Riley, Raven Goodwin

*We caught up with Amber Riley, Janet Hubert, and Raven Goodwin ahead of the premiere of their Lifetime original movie “Single Black Female,” airing Saturday, February 5 at 8p/7c.

The thrilling tale centers on Monica (Goodwin), a woman reeling from the death of her beloved father and a difficult breakup, who is ready to move forward with her life as she tries to land the new hosting job for an afternoon talk show. When she hires a new assistant, Simone (Riley), the two quickly become close friends as Simone moves in next door and completely immerses herself in Monica’s life. But underneath her sweet exterior, Simone harbors a dark secret, and as time goes on cracks in her façade begin to appear. Monica decides to sever ties once and for all with Simone, but Simone has other plans and is determined to take over Monica’s life for good. K. Michelle also stars.

Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: Julissa Bermudez Plays Truth or Dare with Keri Hilson on Finale of ‘It’s Me, Julissa’ [WATCH]

After production on “Single Black Female” wrapped, Goodwin took to social media to gush about the project, writing on Instagram: “#SingleBlackFemale coming to @lifetimetv in 2022. Had a blast filming this with @[email protected] @kmichellemusic @iamdevale I LOVE THIS MOVIE can’t wait for ya’ll to see it!”

Riley hit up her Instagram page hours before the premiere on Feb. 5 to remind fans to join her for a possible live watch party. She wrote, “Who is having a watch party?!? Maybe I’ll go live watching it with my family!!! I’m way too excited! (Ps. I’m a redhead now 😌)”

Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as a friendship becomes an obsession for Riley in “Single Black Female.” When we caught up with the cast, we asked Goodwin what type of advice she would give her own best friend if she was being stalked by a crazed single Black female –check out her response in the clip below;

Tune in to “Single Black Female” on Saturday, February 5 at 8p/7c on Lifetime.

EUR: ‘Single Black Female’ from EURweb on Vimeo.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

