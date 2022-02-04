Wizards Shopping Montrezl Harrell, Thomas Bryant, Spencer Dinwiddie? | VIDEO

*(By Alex Kennedy) – The Washington Wizards are certainly a team to watch as the Feb. 10 trade deadline approaches.

Not only have they emerged as a potential buyer (with reports linking them to Jerami Grant and Domantas Sabonis), they also have a number of veterans who are reportedly on the block.

“Word is Montrezl Harrell, Thomas Bryant and especially struggling offseason addition Spencer Dinwiddie are all available to various degrees,” writes longtime NBA insider Marc Stein.

Because the Wizards have struggled, rival executives are circling Bradley Beal like vultures. However, Stein notes that Beal “remains highly unlikely to be seriously discussed in trade talks in the next six days.”

It’s possible that Washington tries to acquire someone like Sabonis or Grant in order to appease Beal and convince him to re-sign this offseason when he’ll hit unrestricted free agency.

This season, Harrell is averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24.5 minutes per game off the bench, while shooting 65.2% from the field and 71.6% from the free-throw line. He’s earning $9,720,900 this season and he’ll hit unrestricted free agency this summer.

Bryant has only appeared in nine games, averaging 7.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game. The 24-year-old is shaking off the rust after missing a full year due to a partially torn ACL. Prior to his injury last season, he was putting up 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.8 blocks on .648/.429/.667 shooting splits. He’s also on an expiring contract (worth $8,666,667).

Dinwiddie has really struggled this season, posting 13.0 points, 5.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game, while shooting a dreadful 37.8% from the field and 31.4% from three-point range. The 28-year-old inked a three-year deal worth $62 million this past offseason.

After winning 10 of their first 13 games, Washington is currently 24-27, which is the fifth-worst record in the Eastern Conference. They have the NBA’s 21st-ranked offense (scoring 107.4 points per 100 possessions) and 21st-ranked defense (allowing 109.7 points per 100 possessions).

