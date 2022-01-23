Sunday, January 23, 2022
HomeFinancialBusiness
Business

NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Legacy Deal with Arrowhead Water

By Fisher Jack
0

Dwight Howard
Dwight Howard – screenshot

*Dwight Howard, the NBA star, would want to hang up his sneakers at some point, but he wants his legacy to live beyond his retirement or life. The Los Angeles champion who joined the league in 2004 hopes to leave behind a legacy of helping other still-invisible stars to rise and shine, just as he did.

To achieve this dream, he has collaborated with Arrowhead Water. In the signed $500,000 deal, the company will sponsor Howard for years to come and commit $75,000 toward Howard’s “Grand Champions Foundation.”

It’s Howard’s relentless efforts in trying to give back to the community that first caught the attention of Blue Triton, according to K.C. Blinn, the company’s marketing vice president. Blue Triton Brands used to be Nestle Waters North America. Its brands are Arrowhead, Ice Mountain, Poland Spring, Deer Park, among others.

“What was different about Dwight and his team was that they came with a community first and give back direction to it,” Blinn said. “They really wanted to be a part of leaving a legacy here in Los Angeles.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Chris Paul and Suns’ Dominance Shows That A Repeat Finals Trip is Possible

Embed from Getty Images
 

A philanthropist on his right, Howard founded “The Grand Champions Foundation” to promote a life of purpose and provide a greater sense of community for those in a state of hopelessness, according to its website.

The partnership has already hit the ground running. Last week, Howard and Arrowhead Water showed the world refurbished basketball courts on different sites. While at it, they offered gifts and food for the children who turned up to witness the events. Howard hopes that the courts shall be a safe space for children of this and future generations and impact them as they grow up.

“Through these basketball courts, we can bring more people together and give them a safe haven—a place to go to just call home and be at peace,” Howard said, according to Forbes. He added that basketball is his sanctuary where he gets the most fun and can be himself fully, smiling and laughing.

“That’s what we want to provide for these kids. I think these courts will do the exact same thing for me that it will do for a million kids in L.A.,” he added.

Previous articleEdmonia Lewis: Forgotten Black Artist to be Honored with US Postage Stamp
Next articleVroom! Ice Cube Set to Perform in Los Angeles At NASCAR Race | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO