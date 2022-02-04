Friday, February 4, 2022
Colin Kaepernick Heckled At MSG – Spike Lee to Direct Documentary on Him [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Spike Lee will direct a documentary about Colin Kaepernick that will air across multiple nights on EPSN. 

The multi-part documentary features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and never-before-seen footage from Kaepernick’s archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.”

No title or release date for the docuseries has been announced, ESPN reports.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick was heckled by a hater while on his way out of Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. As reported by TMZ, the ex-QB was called  “bum,” with the troll adding “You could never throw a football.”

“Get in that car,” the heckler added.

Kaepernick never acknowledges the man as he walks to a waiting car.

Watch the moment below.

READ MORE: Colin Kaepernick’s No Interview Stance Results in Lucrative Deal Loss

We previously reported that Kaepernick could be doing more harm than good in helping his SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) succeed in furthering causes he believes in.

Awful Announcing (via the Wall Street Journal) reports the SPAC, Mission Advancement Corp., was close to finalizing a lucrative deal to acquire California-based lending firm The Change Company, but hopes were dashed, due to Kaepernick’s refusal to promote his work and do interviews. The Change Company is known for helping minority borrowers who have had difficulty getting loans from traditional banks. The firm’s mission statement is “To bank the underbanked, fairly and responsibly.”

Kaepernick’s refusal to do interviews is no surprise, considering he has maintained that stance since his fallout with the NFL over speaking out against racial injustice via kneeling during the singing of the National Anthem when he was an active NFL player.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESPN (@espn)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

