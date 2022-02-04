Friday, February 4, 2022
Brandon Isabelle Charged with Murdering 2-Day-Old Daughter & Mother

By Fisher Jack
Brandon Isabelle / mugshot
*A man has been arrested after his two-day-old daughter went missing and her mother was shot to death in Memphis.⁠

Wednesday Memphis police said Brandon Isabelle admitted to taking two-day-old Kennedy Hoyle out of her mother Danielle Holye’s car, driving to a Tennesee boat ramp, and tossing the baby into the water. He then threw the gun he used to shoot Danielle into the #MississippiRiver and Wolf River Delta.⁠

According to police, Isabelle is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping and tampering/fabricating evidence.⁠

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Mississippi Man Charged with Murder of Pregnant Woman



The Memphis Police Department said officers found an abandoned vehicle in Whitehaven, Tennessee, late Tuesday night. After investigating, officers discovered that a woman, 27, had been fatally shot near the car.⁠

According to CBS affiliate WREG-TV, Danielle Hoyle last spoke to her family on Tuesday night while driving the baby to the hospital.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kierra Sheard Tells Why She Keeps Female Friends At Hotels: So They Away From Her Husband! | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

