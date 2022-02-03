Thursday, February 3, 2022
T-Pain Says Black History Month is ‘Separating Us Again’ & Blacks ‘Don’t Need Our Own Sh*t’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*While speaking with TMZ, T-Pain demands white people stop celebrating Black History Month, “the shortest month of the year.” He adds that it’s “separating us again” and that Black people “don’t need our own sh*t.”

As the Rappa Ternt Sanga (and producer)  was strolling through LAX, he shared his thoughts on the recent bomb threats at HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) and insight on “How white people can celebrate Black History Month, the right way.”

T-Pain wholly says, “[White people should] stop celebrating it. I think we should celebrate Black History Month. I think we should just have history.  They overshot it. We don’t want our own sh*t. You separating us again! We want to be part of history, not just one month of it. I’d rather everybody stop celebrating that sh*t and just let us be part of history.  And if you haven’t paid attention, it’s the shortest month of the year.”

ejking21: 👏👏👏👏 I understood what he was saying and I agree. No matter how he worded it The message was clear. Just my opinion 🤷🏾‍♂️

dafreshprince84: I know what he tried to say but it came out wrong AF!

michaelorganic: I fucks with T Pain but this take is cold as ice… BHM is quite necessary especially for the people and kids who are never taught Black History at all in school.

jerseyisnaked: Black History Month ( Negro History Week) was created by a black man named Carter G. Woodson. The celebration originally was the second week in February. Then in the 70’s Kent University expanded it to a month in February. The month was created as a tool of perseveration of our history. So I am not sure how the yts fit in? Lol

