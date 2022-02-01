Tuesday, February 1, 2022
OUR ROOTS Celebrates Black History Month USA Through Artistic Journalism

By Fisher Jack
TAYO - Our Roots Beyonce 2022
Our Roots Beyonce 2022

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles here kicks off Black History Month celebration as an OUR ROOTS feature.

Let’s celebrate our pride, our joy, the successes and achievements of many who have come before us, those in the present and the future.

Not just this February but all throughout the year, every year. Happy celebration – Black History Matters.

Our Roots Vol. 2 - 2022
Our Roots Vol. 2

OUR ROOTS Volume 2 is a full-colored 108-paged illustrated book compilation documenting Black History and which came about as a result of further research during the pandemic lockdowns we went through in the UK and globally of course. And staying indoors which allowed me, to write, illustrate and colour many unsung heroes and heroines, young and old, past and present, people, places and events, and the future. The illustrations will inspire many young black aspiring artists in education as well. Some of this OUR ROOTS series have appeared on EURWEB through the years now including new materials. A must-have on Coffee tables and in libraries both public and schools.

Available to order this Black History Month – Contact [email protected]/[email protected]

TAYO Fatunla
TAYO Fatunla

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His image of Fela Kuti was used as a backdrop in the Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. [email protected]

Fisher Jack

