The Cast of ‘black-ish’ Celebrates Black History | WATCH

*”black-ish” celebrates Black History Month as seen through the lens of a Black American family.

The show has presented cultural topics in a comedic way, opening up dialogue for further discussions in families and communities.

Some of the casts’ favorite episodes deal with dropping ‘Black Facts’, including the episode honoring Juneteenth.

Below is a video recap of the cast sharing their favorite Black History moments in black-ish fashion.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Whoopi Goldberg’s Co-hosts NOT Thrilled She was Suspended from ‘The View’

About black-ish via Wikipedia:

“black-ish” is an American sitcom television series created by Kenya Barris. It premiered on September 24, 2014, and has run for seven seasons on ABC. Black-ish follows an upper class African-American family led by Andre ‘Dre’ Johnson (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross). The show revolves around the family’s lives, as they juggle several personal and sociopolitical issues. The show also features the characters Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi), Andre Johnson, Jr. (Marcus Scribner), Jack Johnson (Miles Brown), and Diane Johnson (Marsai Martin).

In later seasons, the characters of Josh Oppenhol (Jeff Meacham), Ruby Johnson (Jenifer Lewis), Charlie Telphy (Deon Cole), and Leslie Stevens (Peter Mackenzie) were promoted to series regulars, while the character of Earl Johnson (Laurence Fishburne) makes recurring appearances.

Throughout its run, Black-ish has received critical acclaim. The show has received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, and a TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. Meanwhile, Tracee Ellis Ross has received individual praise, winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.[6] The show also ranks relatively highly among shows broadcast by ABC in terms of television season ratings, and ranks among the top ten in the United States for estimated total audience size.