Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Whoopi Goldberg’s Co-hosts NOT Thrilled She was Suspended from ‘The View’

By Fisher Jack
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg / ABC

*Whoopi Goldberg’s co-hosts on “The View” are NOT happy with ABC for suspending Goldberg over her claim that the Holocaust was “not about race.”

As was reported by EURweb and other outlets, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced late Tuesday that “effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”

Unfortunately for Goldberg, 66, she made the claim on Monday’s program, insisting that Nazis and Jews were both white. She then doubled down said the same thing on “The Late Show With Steven Colbert” later that evening.

But then, because of the ensuing backlash, she walked back her comment via Twitter.

“As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected,” she wrote.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Brian Flores Speaks Out with ‘CBS Mornings’ for First Time Since Filing Suit Against NFL | WATCH

The View co-hosts
The View co-hosts / ABC

The bottom line is that inside of ABC Goldberg has some influential haters who wanted her fired.

“People are really upset and don’t understand why it took two days,” an ABC executive told the Daily Beast.

Still, other network insiders told the outlet that Goldberg’s co-hosts — Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Ana Navarro — are furious that she was suspended.

Navarro, a regular guest host who was on Monday’s show, defended Goldberg.

“I love Whoopi Goldberg. I love ‘The View,’” Navarro told the Daily Beast on Tuesday evening. “This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an anti-Semite, period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say.”

Ana Navarro
“Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an anti-Semite, period,” Ana Navarro defended her co-host. / Photo: ABC

Here’s more via NY Post

On Tuesday’s show, Greenblatt told Goldberg that “there’s no question that the Holocaust was about race. Literally, the first page of ‘Maus,’ the book you were talking about yesterday, Whoopi, opens with a quote from Hitler, and literally, it says, ‘The Jews undoubtedly are a race, but they are not human.’”

He added: “Hitler’s ideology was predicated on the idea that … the Jews were a subhuman race. It was a racialized anti-Semitism.”

Goldberg first argued that the Holocaust went beyond race during a discussion on “The View” about a Tennessee school district’s decision to ban “Maus,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about a Holocaust survivor.

“The Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race,” she said repeatedly. “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

On Tuesday night, Greenblatt appeared on CNN, where he told anchor Don Lemon that he couldn’t comment on “ABC News’ internal process” but that he hoped Goldberg would use the next two weeks “for a process of introspection and learning.”

When Lemon mentioned that some people believe ABC overreacted by suspending Goldberg, Greenblatt said: “We sometimes have people in public places who can say clumsy things about race or faith or gender.

“I don’t believe in cancel culture. I like the phrase that my friend Nick Cannon uses: ‘We need counsel culture.’ We shouldn’t cancel Whoopi because she made a mistake,” he said.

“I heard Whoopi say that she’s committed to doing better. I accept that apology with the sincerity with which she delivered it,” Greenblatt added.

Fisher Jack

