‘Friday’ Star Anthony Johnson Gets New Tombstone

*”Friday” star Anthony Johnson is getting a new tombstone on his grave … and it comes four months after his death in September.

As reported by TMZ, the guy who honored Eazy-E and Nate Dogg with grave markers designed Johnson’s new tombstone in honor of what would have been the actor’s 56th birthday on Feb. 1.

Cemetery Tim, the man behind the cool celeb gravestones, tells TMZ … he got in touch with Anthony’s family after the actor/comedian died back in September. The goal was to create and install the headstone for what would have been Anthony’s 56th birthday. The gravestone chronicles Anthony’s career with images … showing him as Ezal on “Friday,” and another image of Anthony as E.Z.E. in “House Party.” The inscription reads, “Don’t cry for me, I lived and made your ass laugh … tell me I’m lying!”

Anthony’s widow, Lexis Jones Mason, worked with Cemetery Tim on the design.

The gravestone also includes Johnson’s signature.

We previously reported that Johnson, who also went by AJ Johnson, was best known for his roles in “House Party” and “Friday.”

Johnson’s nephew told TMZ that A.J. was found lifeless in a store on September 6 in Los Angeles and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, Johnson’s rep said, “Our BH Talent family is saddened about the loss of an amazing iconic legend in comedy, our client and friend Anthony “AJ” Johnson.”

The rep added … “We are praying for all those that were touched by his comedy, acting, but most of all his life. We are especially praying for his beloved Wife, Children, Siblings and Manager.”

The actor and comedian’s career took off in 1990 after he landed the role of E.Z.E. in “House Party” and going on to do stand-up all over L.A.

After that, he appeared in films like “Lethal Weapon 3” and “Menace II Society” before his breakout role playing Ezal in the 1995 comedy “Friday.” Speaking of which, Ice Cube posted this comment about Johnson via Twitter.

Overall, Johnson appeared in nearly 50 films and TV shows, including “Moesha,” “Martin,” “Malcolm & Eddie,” “The Players Club” and “I Got the Hook Up” and its sequel.