Sunday, January 30, 2022
Lil Nas X Slapped with Cease-and-Desist Letter for Stealing Video Idea from Another Artist

*Rapper Lil Nas X  has found himself in a hot soup after another rapper alleged that he stole her promotion idea for his album “Montero.” Dana Dentata, a Canadian-born metal rap artist who once modeled for Kim Kardashian, says the “Industry Baby” rapper stole every part of the promotional campaign from her copyrighted video “Pantychrist.”

As the release of the controversial album neared, Lil Nas X revealed he was pregnant and would give birth to the album. He created a promotional teaser that showcased a prosthetic pregnant belly. One of the videos was titled “Lil Nas X Gives Birth,” and it went viral, garnering 15 million views on YouTube.

According to Dana Dentata, the pregnant prosthetic, format, style, and anything about the promotional video were her ideas. So she shot a cease-and-desist letter to Lil Nas X, demanding he takes down his pregnancy promotional material from social media. In the letter, she stated ‘Lil’ Nas X Gives Birth’ video is “essentially identical to the Pantychrist music video and clearly used the work as its basis.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Shipping Container Boutique Hotel Owned By Black Woman Coming to Indianapolis | VIDEO

“Additionally, the sonogram image your client released, as well as the photographs depicting him as pregnant wearing a prosthetic stomach in promotion of Montero, which appears on Instagram and in People Magazine, are also nearly identical and, again, clearly used my client’s works as their basis,” the letter further states.

The letter then reminds the accused that he neither asked for nor received permission to use Dana’s works for his promotional material, nor was he permitted to distribute its copies.

Her lawyers included a side-by-side comparison of the two videos, and, indeed, they seem to have similarities.

Meanwhile, she and her legal team are trying to settle the matter with Lil Nas X. Should they fail to reach an agreement, a copyright infringement lawsuit may hit Lil.

Fisher Jack

