Thursday, January 27, 2022
Again! Barry Bonds Snubbed by Hall Of Fame in Final Year of Eligibility | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

Barry Bonds (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

*Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were shut out of the Baseball Hall of Fame this year, while David Ortiz was the lone player elected. 

Here’s what ESPN writes:

“Big Papi” was the only player to clear the required 75% threshold, according to results of this year’s voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Ortiz finished with 77.9% in becoming the 58th player elected in his first year of eligibility. At 46, he will also be the youngest of the 75 living members of the Hall.

Bonds, baseball’s all-time home run leader; 354-game winner Clemens; 600-homer-club member Sammy Sosa; and longtime ace pitcher Curt Schilling were in their 10th and final year of eligibility in the annual BBWAA balloting.

“David Ortiz is the most important player to ever wear a Red Sox uniform,” Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. “He came to Boston in relative anonymity and with his captivating personality and his formidable bat he shattered expectations and paved the franchise’s future in championships.”

OTHER NEWS: Memorial/Statue of Kobe & Gianna Bryant Erected At Crash Site on 2nd Anniv. of Their Deaths

In a statement, Clemens said, “My family and I put the [Hall of Fame] in the rearview mirror 10 years ago. I didn’t play baseball to get into the [Hall of Fame]. I played to make a generational difference in the lives of my family. Then focus on winning championships while giving back to my community and the fans as well. It was my passion. I gave it all I had, the right way, for my family and for the fans who supported me.”

Per TMZ, Bonds “was denied by a group of baseball writers who believe his connection to performance-enhancing drugs overshadowed the brilliance he displayed on the diamond,” the outlet writes. 

“When I see these guys, to be honest with you, I don’t even compare myself with them,” Ortiz said about Bonds and Clemens. “I saw so many times, with them performing, and it was something that was very special. Now, not having them join me at this time is something that it’s hard for me to believe. Those guys, they did it all.”

Bonds could still be inducted into the Hall via the Today’s Game Era ballot in December, according to TMZ.

The San Francisco Giants said in a statement, “We remain hopeful that he will gain election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame through the next phase of the voting process.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

