Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Spirit Airlines Employee Arrested for Stealing from Passengers’ Luggage

By Ny MaGee
Cush Karlson Joseph Vengeto
Photo Courtesy of Broward County Jail

*A 25-year-old Spirit Airlines employee was arrested after stealing passengers’ belongings from their luggage at Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport.

Black Enterprise reports that Cush Karlson Joseph Vengeto was arrested while on the job on January 18. The charges against him come after Broward County Deputies and Spirit Airlines launched a probe after complaints of “thefts of personal items from the interior of luggage which belonged to customers who flew on Spirit Airlines.”

Vengeto was released from Broward County Jail after his $1,000 bond was paid by Hailey Johnson on January 19. According to the bond release report, Johnson has the same home address as Vengeto.

Read the arrest report here.

READ MORE: Another Spirit Airlines Passenger Brawl: Latest Beatdown Happened in Detroit After Issue on Plane (Watch)

Spirit Airlines
A Spirit Airlines Airbus 319 takes off from Los Angeles at Int’l airport. (Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

He is reportedly charged with third-degree felony theft of more than $750 and less than $5,000.

Spirit has suspended Vengeto without pay. 

Spirit Airlines told Local 10 News that another employee is also under investigation, and noted that “[b]oth employees were promptly suspended without pay. We do not tolerate this behavior, and we are performing a thorough investigation…”

Currently, which personal items were stolen from travelers’ luggage remains unknown. It’s also unclear whether the unnamed employee has been also been charged with a crime. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

