Spirit Airlines Employee Arrested for Stealing from Passengers’ Luggage

*A 25-year-old Spirit Airlines employee was arrested after stealing passengers’ belongings from their luggage at Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport.

Black Enterprise reports that Cush Karlson Joseph Vengeto was arrested while on the job on January 18. The charges against him come after Broward County Deputies and Spirit Airlines launched a probe after complaints of “thefts of personal items from the interior of luggage which belonged to customers who flew on Spirit Airlines.”

Vengeto was released from Broward County Jail after his $1,000 bond was paid by Hailey Johnson on January 19. According to the bond release report, Johnson has the same home address as Vengeto.

Read the arrest report here.

He is reportedly charged with third-degree felony theft of more than $750 and less than $5,000.

Spirit has suspended Vengeto without pay.

Spirit Airlines told Local 10 News that another employee is also under investigation, and noted that “[b]oth employees were promptly suspended without pay. We do not tolerate this behavior, and we are performing a thorough investigation…”

Currently, which personal items were stolen from travelers’ luggage remains unknown. It’s also unclear whether the unnamed employee has been also been charged with a crime.