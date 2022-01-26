‘Grand Crew’ Stars Discuss Filming Experience & Improv Skills on Set | WATCH

*Why settle for just having one best friend when you can have a “Grand Crew?!“

Grab your favorite glass of wine and catch new episodes of NBC’s new comedy series. The network took what fans love about “Living Single” and “Sex and the City” and blended them together to create “Grand Crew.” The series follows two siblings – Nicky (Nichole Byer) and Noah (Echo Kellum) and their friends Sherm (Carl Tart), Wyatt (Justin Cunningham), Anthony (Aaron Jennings), and Fay (Grasie Mercedes) – as they gather at their favorite Los Angeles wine bar every week to wine down and unpack it all!

EUR correspondent Tifarah Dixon sat down with the stars to find out what makes “Grand Crew” such a unique show!

TD: As an accomplished host and stand-up comedian, you’ve shown yourself to have incredible improvisational skills. With “Grand Crew” being a scripted series, did you find yourself doing much improv on set?

NB: Yes, I got to improvise a lot! Me and Phil Augusta Jackson, who created this show, were on an improv team in New York together over a decade ago and Echo and I’ve done sketch together. We’ve also improvised with Carl, Justin, Aaron and Grasie, who are also pretty great improvisers. We play around a ton and it’s just been a blast.

TD: Echo! Coming from a show like “Arrow,” you’ve gotten plenty of experience filming in group settings. What do you find most enjoyable about working on a show like “Grand Crew?”

EK: I love collaborating with people! I’m always a big fan of having multiple cooks in the kitchen. But what makes this show really special is this is the first time in my life I’ve ever got to do a show in this perspective…with friends of mine that I know personally or people that I talk to on a regular basis. I understand the struggles from where they started to where they are now. I also can see their artistry. So it was very special to get to do the show with people I hold near and dear to my heart.

Tune in to “Grand Crew” Tuesdays at 8:30/7:30c on NBC and Peacock or Hulu.