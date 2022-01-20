Thursday, January 20, 2022
HomeNews
News

PBS Announces ‘The Story Of Hip-Hop With Chuck D’ Docuseries

By Ny MaGee
0

Chuck D (arm raised with mic) - Getty
Chuck D – Getty

*Public Enemy’s frontman Chuck D has been tapped by PBS to unpack the history of hip-hop for a new documentary special. 

As reported by Uproxx, “The Story Of Hip-Hop With Chuck D” is a four-part docuseries produced by PBS and BBC Studios. The series will trace the history of hip-hop over the past 40 years. 

Per press release, the doc will feature testimonies from “those who were there at the start, creating an anthology of how it became a cultural phenomenon against the backdrop of American history.” 

OTHER NEWS: ‘Sistas’ Star Mignon Dishes on Her Low Self Esteem, Working with Tyler Perry & Interracial Dating | WATCHexclusive

Public Enemy’s Chuck D & Flava Flav

“The hip-hop community has, from the start, been doing what the rest of media is only now catching up to,” said Chuck D, who developed the series with his manager Lorrie Boula.  “Long before any conglomerate realized it was time to wake up, hip-hop had been speaking out and telling truths. Working with PBS and BBC is an opportunity to deliver these messages through new ways and help explain hip-hop’s place in history and hopefully inspire us all to take it further.”

“PBS is excited to join with Chuck D, Lorrie Boula and BBC Studios to bring this illuminating project to audiences across our platforms,” added Bill Gardner, Vice President of Multiplatform Programming and Head of Development for PBS. “Hip-hop is one of the most influential artistic genres and cultural movements of our time, and we’re thrilled to tell a deep and unflinching story with one of its originators and most powerful voices.”

“The Story Of Hip-Hop With Chuck D” has no official premiere date yet.

Previous article‘Sistas’ Star Mignon Dishes on Her Low Self Esteem, Working with Tyler Perry & Interracial Dating | WATCHexclusive
Next articleMuni Long Claims Publisher Gave Her ‘VSOP’ Song to K. Michelle [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Fisher Jack -

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Ny MaGee -
Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

Salaries of Will Smith, The Rock, Denzel and Other Black Stars Revealed

Denzel Washington’s Continued of Support Wiley College – Actor Makes 4th $100k Installment

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO