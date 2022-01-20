Thursday, January 20, 2022
Pardison Fontaine Talks Megan Thee Stallion Breakup, Abuse Rumors

By Ny MaGee
Getty

*Pardison Fontaine took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to address his breakup with rapper Megan Thee Stallion and rumors that the physically abused her. 

“Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody (At least not in that way),” Fontaine wrote. “Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y’all imaginations run. But y’all gettin too crazy. Ain’t give n***as a story so they made one. We really been on it double time.”

The couple sparked break-up speculation in December after Megan removed all photos of Fontaine from her Instagram. Rumors then surfaced that the couple split due to Megan’s temper.

As reported by Hot New Hip Hop, Pardi is said to have grown tired of Megan’s alleged “bad temper when drunk.”

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Inks Deal with Netflix to Produce Various Projects

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Megan and Pari went public with their relationship in February 2021.

They celebrated their one-year anniversary in October, with him captioning the video “All of Me” by John Legend with “YEAR 1 ….. FOREVER TO GO.” He also gifted Megan a Luxe VVS Jewelers-created chain with her name on it.

But when Megan shared a 2021 recap post, she didn’t mention Pardi, further fueling the break-up rumors.

“2021 has been a hell a fucking ride,” she wrote. “This year has definitely taught me abt what it means to be patient, how the grind pays off, and why it’s always important to stay true to myself! Get ready for 2022 hotties bc this Hotgirl Shit don’t stop it gets BIGGER.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

