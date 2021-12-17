Friday, December 17, 2021
HomeNews
News

Megan Thee Stallion Inks Deal with Netflix to Produce Various Projects

By Ny MaGee
0

*Megan Thee Stallion has inked an exclusive first-look deal with Netflix. 

The rapper has been tapped by the streaming giant to create and executive produce various projects, Urban Hollywood 411 reports. 

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan said in a statement. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy, said: “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix.”

READ MORE: She Did it! – Megan Thee Stallion Graduates from Texas Southern University

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

The announcement comes after the hip-hop star graduated from Texas Southern University in Houston on Saturday, with a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration.

“I know my parents are looking down on me so proud,” Megan wrote on Instagram. “💙 Thank you everyone for all the love today.”

Several of Megan’s celeb friends shared their excitement on Instagram, sending their congrats to the new graduate.

“Congrats my love!!!! So proud of u!! 😍love u!!!,” La La Anthony raved.

“Proud of you Meg! Way to get it done! You’re inspiring so many ❤️💃🏽,” singer Ciara wrote, while Cardi B added, “I know your momma proud of you. You got people emotional over here.”

In related news, the university has created a scholarship fund that is set up in Megan’s name, known as “Thee Megan Fund.” According to the university, donations that are submitted to the page will help other students succeed and graduate.

Previous articleNetflix Teams with Black-Owned Bank for Financial Empowerment Series
Next articleListen to Aaliyah’s New Song ‘Poison’ f/ The Weeknd
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO