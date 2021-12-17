Megan Thee Stallion Inks Deal with Netflix to Produce Various Projects

*Megan Thee Stallion has inked an exclusive first-look deal with Netflix.

The rapper has been tapped by the streaming giant to create and executive produce various projects, Urban Hollywood 411 reports.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan said in a statement. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy, said: “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix.”

The announcement comes after the hip-hop star graduated from Texas Southern University in Houston on Saturday, with a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration.

“I know my parents are looking down on me so proud,” Megan wrote on Instagram. “💙 Thank you everyone for all the love today.”

Several of Megan’s celeb friends shared their excitement on Instagram, sending their congrats to the new graduate.

“Congrats my love!!!! So proud of u!! 😍love u!!!,” La La Anthony raved.

“Proud of you Meg! Way to get it done! You’re inspiring so many ❤️💃🏽,” singer Ciara wrote, while Cardi B added, “I know your momma proud of you. You got people emotional over here.”

In related news, the university has created a scholarship fund that is set up in Megan’s name, known as “Thee Megan Fund.” According to the university, donations that are submitted to the page will help other students succeed and graduate.