Tuesday, January 18, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Roberta Flack Recovers from Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

By Ny MaGee
0

Roberta Flack -Getty
Roberta Flack (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

*Music icon Roberta Flack is the latest vaccinated and boosted individual to catch a COVID-19 breakthrough infection, and the singer credits the experimental drug cocktails for saving her life.

In a statement shared on social media, she said, “I tested in early January and was told, ‘COVID-19 Positive.’ However, the vaccines and booster worked and protected me from severe illness or hospitalization. Instead, I was ill with fatigue, fever, and slight congestion. I stayed home to rest and recover. Today I feel much better. I am at home and isolating until I retest and receive a negative test this week. I can testify: vaccines and boosters work. If you are not vaccinated, please do so. They likely saved my life.”

Meanwhile, according to a preliminary study in Israel, even a fourth shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is “not good enough” to prevent the Omicron variant.

READ MORE: Roberta Flack Drops Special 50th Anniversary Versions of ‘Chapter Two’ and ‘Quiet Fire’

In related news, last summer, Flack released a special 50th Anniversary version of two of her iconic albums. Per Soul Tracks, her second and third albums, Chapter Two (1970) and Quiet Fire (1971) were re-released on June 25, both remastered and expanded as digital and vinyl editions. 

Per the outlet, both albums feature six unreleased tracks of songs penned by iconic singer/songwriters such as Marvin Gaye, Joni MitchellJohn Lennon and Paul McCartney, and Leon Russell

Both albums were released before Roberta skyrocketed to fame after Clint Eastwood used her song “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” in his film “Play Misty For Me.” The track earned Flack the Record of the Year GRAMMY Award. 

The songstress was included in the inaugural inductees to the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.  

In 2018, Flack received the Clark and Gwen Terry Courage Award from the Jazz Foundation of America and in 2017 was presented with the Town Hall Friend of the Arts Award.

Previous articleExcessive! Cop Shoots Dog SEVEN TIMES After Barking Complaint | WATCH
Next articleNominees and Host Anthony Anderson Announced for ’53rd NAACP Image Awards’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO