Epix Renews ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ For Season 3

By Ny MaGee
*Epix has renewed “Godfather of Harlem” for a 10-episode third season.

Per the network’s press release, the Forest Whitaker-led crime drama tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles.  With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart.

Created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, “Godfather of Harlem” is scheduled to begin production on Season 3 in New York this summer.

READ MORE: Epix Announces ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 2 | Premiering April 18 | WATCH Trailer

The renewal follows the record-breaking second season, Epix’s best-performing season of all time, per the report. 

Via Deadline:

Season 3 will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

Godfather of Harlem is that rare show that is both addictively entertaining, and deeply relevant,” said Michael Wright, president of Epix. “Forest Whitaker, Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein have crafted a series that deserves all the acclaim it has received, and it grows more compelling every season.”

“I’m thrilled to be returning to my show, working alongside our truly incredible cast, crew, and writers, as we tell this unique and powerful story. I can’t wait to get back to set, and thank Michael Wright, Epix, ABC Signature, and our dedicated fans for their support” said Whitaker.

“We’re thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of artists back together for season three of Godfather of Harlem,” said Jonnie Davis, President, ABC Signature. “Forest Whitaker’s Bumpy Johnson is one of television’s great antiheroes and we can’t wait to see what the 

The season 3 cast includes Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and Giancarlo Esposito

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

