Chicago Boy Dies of Hypothermia After Family Wraps Body in Trash Bag [VIDEO]

*Damari Perry, the 6-year-old North Chicago boy who was reported missing by his family, was killed by them on his birthday and his body was discarded like trash.

FBI agents worked the case and found Perry’s body wrapped in a trash bag near an abandoned house in Indiana on Saturday. As reported by TooFab, “his internal organs were partially frozen, while the body had been partially burned,” the outlet writes

The Lake County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide, his cause of death as hypothermia. The boy’s mother Jannie Parry, 38, and two of his siblings have been charged in connection with his death.

OTHER NEWS: White Teacher Fired for Telling Black Student He’s ‘Just Another Black Boy Who Got Shot’

Here’s more from the report:

The boy was first reported missing on January 5 by his mother and 20-year-old brother Jeremiah Perry; they claimed his 16-year-old sister had taken him to a party the night before, driven there by a man and woman. The sister claimed that she had had a number of drinks at the party and fell asleep, and that when she woke up, both the man and her little brother had disappeared. In a court hearing Sunday, Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Kyle Doyle said the little boy “did something that the mother felt needed to be punished for”; the following day he was put into a cold shower for an “extended period of time.”

Per the report, after Damari vomited and became unresponsive, he eventually died. His family failed to call 911 for medical assistance. Instead, the prosecutor claims they drove the boy’s body to Indiana to dump and burn it.

“He was placed into a cold shower for an extended period of time, held there by family members at the direction of the mother,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. “We believe the mother may have been involved also, and at some point, he became unresponsive, vomited and died.”

The child’s bruised body was found with an “extremely cold core temperature, and partially frozen internal organs,” according to the coroner, NBC Chicago reported. The body also showed “postmortem thermal injury/charring”.

According to reports, Jannie has been charged with first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice. She is being held on a $5million bond. Her elder son Jeremiah is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death, and obstructing justice. He is being held on $3million bond.

A juvenile sibling of the victim is also facing charges for helping to conceal Perry’s body.

“Our hearts ache over the murder of 6-year-old Damari Perry,” Rinehart said. “We would not have reached the awful truth of this case without the work of the FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation, the North Chicago Police Department, and the investigators and staff at the Lake County Children’s Advocacy Center.”

“Now, because of their rigorous and detailed investigation, we will be able to secure justice for Damari in a courtroom.”