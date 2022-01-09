Sunday, January 9, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Education

White Teacher Fired for Telling Black Student He’s ‘Just Another Black Boy Who Got Shot’

By Fisher Jack
0

William Bennett - screenshot
Fired teacher William Bennett – screenshot

*A white #Kentucky high school teacher was fired after being captured on film fighting a black student. An investigation discovered he ‘escalated the situation when he told the teenager, who is a gunshot victim, he was ‘just another black boy who got shot.’

#William Bennet is now a former science teacher who taught at Marion C. Moore High School in #Louisville#Kentucky.

He wasn’t fired until last month for the August 24, 2021 incident – where he was filmed fighting the 16-year-old student. The details of that incident were revealed in the termination letter obtained by The Insider.

Bennett confessed to saying something to #JamirStrane’ about being shot.’ According to the letter, the comment is what ‘provoked’ the student to punch Bennett.

Bennett then ‘caught the student’ and put his ‘whole body weight on top of him,’ the Daily News reported.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Shady Amazon Software Identifies Michelle Obama and Serena Williams as MEN | Video

Jamir Strane (screenshot-Facebook)
Jamir Strane (screenshot-Facebook)

Strane previously told news outlets that he had been shot in a drive-by shooting n 2020 and admitted he hit the former teacher first because the teacher said he ‘would just be another black boy shot.’

The minute-long video from their fight shows Bennett and the student locked in a scuffle as students circled them.

Bennett, however, claims he was misrepresented in the shocking footage.

OTHER NEWS ON  EURWEB: VIDEO: White Father Arrested for Fatal Shooting of Black Man in Road Rage Dispute With his Son

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleDrakeo The Ruler’s Family Can’t Cover His Funeral … Or Can They?
Next articleRev. Al Sharpton to Eulogize Girl Killed by LAPD Stray Bullet + Activists Plan Caravan After Funeral
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO