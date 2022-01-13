Thursday, January 13, 2022
AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS – Spotlight on Roger Milla – Famous Goal Celebration Legend

By Fisher Jack
Our Roots - Soccer
*The African Cup of Nations AFCON has Africans (including myself) in the diaspora and football enthusiasts, football clubs, sponsors, the young and old around the globe, glued to various devices and means of watching the ongoing exciting competition in Africa which commenced last Sunday.

One living football legend from the past, who twice helped Cameroon, the competition’s host nation win in 1984 and 1998, is Albert Roger Miller famously called Roger Milla.

TAYO Fatunla
TAYO Fatunla

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His image of Fela Kuti was used as a backdrop in the Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. [email protected]

