Wednesday, January 12, 2022
India.Arie Goes Off on Music Industry: Says it’s ‘TRASH’ – ‘Made Me Feel Like I WASN’T Beautiful’

*Talented singer and Grammy-Award-winning musician India Arie decided to take on the 10YearChallenge on Tuesday. While sharing throwback pictures on Instagram, “The Truth” artist also vented about her experience in the music industry.

In a series of posts, India said, “seeing old pictures remind me of how TRASH the music industry is. Sheer and utter TRASH.” India went on to say, “ The music industry is racist. sexist. deceitful. It steals from artists… Trash.”

The 44-year-old star added, “I’ll never heal from all of it because some of it shaped my life in ways I can’t get back. BUT! I loooooove who I am. So, I imagine the journey was all meant to be.” Reflecting on the old pictures that she shared, India shared that “The industry made me feel like I WASN’T beautiful. I can tell you some STORIES HONEY! But in truth – I was just WAY ahead [of] my time.”

