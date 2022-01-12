Sickos in Action – Florida Couple Abducts and Tortures Man for 3 Days | VIDEO

*A Florida man was chained and tortured by two people who tried to force him to admit infidelity.

According to NY Post, Marie Dorsainvil, 51, and Occius Dorsainvil, 56, are facing kidnapping and attempted murder charges after they forced the man to drink bleach and threatened him that if he went to the bathroom he’d have to eat it or be killed.

This went down back in December when Marie asked the victim for a ride to her place. She allegedly invited the victim upstairs, but he declined, saying that he and Marie were married. She reportedly told the victim that her husband was away in Haiti, and they ended up going in together.

While the man was sitting on the couch, Marie’s husband, Occius, walked in with a gun. He threatened him and they both ended up tying him up.

They forced him to record a statement admitting that he was having an affair with the suspect’s wife, chile.

They allegedly told him that if he had to use the bathroom, they would make him eat it. If he refused then he would be shot.

On his second day in captivity, the victim was offered food but refused to eat because he was afraid that it would make him have to go to the bathroom, according to police. The suspects demanded $50,000 cash as well as the title to his car.

On the third day, police said the kidnappers forced the victim to shower at gunpoint and then drive with them in his car to a location where they would set him free.

Before they released him, the two allegedly forced him to drink from a container filled with bleach and Haitian rum, which caused him to pass out.

He woke up an half hour later and ran for help.

Police ended up tracking down the two sickos for their crime.

