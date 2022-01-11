Symone Sanders to Host Her Own Shows at MSNBC

*After exiting her gig as Vice President Kamala Harris’ senior adviser and chief spokesperson, Symone Sanders has announced that she will be hosting a weekend program and a new show on MSNBC’s political news channel, The Choice, on Peacock.

According to People, Sanders will “appear across all MSNBC platforms, including streaming, cable and digital, and will also occasionally fill in as an anchor,” the outlet writes.

“I wanted to be at a network that had an already established record in the streaming world and would have a show on streaming and on linear and was one that wasn’t just an experiment,” Sanders told Variety during a recent interview.

“I’m going to bring my whole self to this show. I am a young woman, a young woman of color. I’m a Black woman, a young Black woman from the midwest, from Nebraska. Yes, I have done politics, but I’m also a consumer of pop culture,” she added to the outlet. “I’m turning on the news in the car, but I’m also DVR-ing the ‘Housewives.’ There is a space for that to intersect.”

Well I guess I have some news to share this morning. I am excited to join @MSNBC and @TheChoice! I look forward to working with some of the most talented and amazing people in news. There is a lot to learn, but I’m ready to get to work! https://t.co/raCrd7RzZ7 — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) January 10, 2022

Details about Sanders’ shows (including titles and air dates) have not yet been released but both are expected to premiere in the spring.

Sanders announced her White House exit in a letter to her colleagues in December, following rumors of a toxic work environment in Harris’ office. She told The Washington Post that her exit has nothing to do with how Harris runs her office.

“I’ve been with the president since before he announced his run for president. I staffed him on the road. I traveled with him for nearly two years and during that time, there were days when on Monday I would get on a plane with Joe Biden. And then the plane would land in Delaware I would drive from Delaware to Washington DC. And Tuesday morning, I would be on a plane with Kamala Harris,” she said.

“I’m getting married next year. I would like to plan my wedding. You know, I have earned a break. So me deciding that I’m leaving has absolutely nothing to do with my unhappiness,” she added.

In her letter, Sanders thanked VP Harris and her chief of staff Tina Flournoy.

“I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” she wrote.

“I’m grateful for Tina and her leadership and her confidence as well. Every day, I arrived to the White House complex knowing our work made a tangible difference for Americans. I am immensely grateful and will miss working for her and with all of you.”

Speaking with The Post, Sanders thanked Harris for the “opportunity to be her spokesperson at the highest levels.”

“I feel honored every single day to work for the vice president who gave me an opportunity to be her spokesperson at the highest levels,” she said.