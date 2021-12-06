Monday, December 6, 2021
HomeNews
News

Symone Sanders Exit From WH Not Due to Alleged Dysfunction in VP Harris’ Office – It’s Personal

By Ny MaGee
0

Symone Sanders
Symone Sanders / Getty

*Symone Sanders, senior advisor and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, dismissed rumors that she is exiting her job due to reports of a toxic work environment in Harris’ office.

We previously reported… the end of December is the period that Sanders has announced that she will leave the White House.

“Symone has served honorably for three years,” a source told CNN.

“The President and vice president are grateful for Symone’s service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are grateful to have her working through the end of the year.”

Sanders announced her exit in a letter to her colleagues on Monday, following rumors of a toxic work environment in Harris’ office. She told The Washington Post that her exit has nothing to do with how Harris runs her office.

READ MORE: Another One! Symone Sanders is the Second Black Aide to Exit VP Harris’ Office VIDEO

“I’ve been with the president since before he announced his run for president. I staffed him on the road. I traveled with him for nearly two years and during that time, there were days when on Monday I would get on a plane with Joe Biden. And then the plane would land in Delaware I would drive from Delaware to Washington DC. And Tuesday morning, I would be on a plane with Kamala Harris,” she said.

“I’m getting married next year. I would like to plan my wedding. You know, I have earned a break. So me deciding that I’m leaving has absolutely nothing to do with my unhappiness,” she added.

In her letter to colleagues, Sanders thanked Harris and her chief of staff Tina Flournoy.

“I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” she wrote.

“I’m grateful for Tina and her leadership and her confidence as well. Every day, I arrived to the White House complex knowing our work made a tangible difference for Americans. I am immensely grateful and will miss working for her and with all of you.”

Speaking with The Post, Sander thanked Harris for the “opportunity to be her spokesperson at the highest levels.”

“I feel honored every single day to work for the vice president who gave me an opportunity to be her spokesperson at the highest levels,” she said.

Previous articleArnelle Simpson, Daughter of OJ, Battled Extreme Hardships After 1995 Murder Trial
Next articleJussie Smollett Takes Stand and Testifies as Witness in His Own Defense
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO