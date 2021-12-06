Symone Sanders Exit From WH Not Due to Alleged Dysfunction in VP Harris’ Office – It’s Personal

*Symone Sanders, senior advisor and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, dismissed rumors that she is exiting her job due to reports of a toxic work environment in Harris’ office.

We previously reported… the end of December is the period that Sanders has announced that she will leave the White House.

“Symone has served honorably for three years,” a source told CNN.

“The President and vice president are grateful for Symone’s service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are grateful to have her working through the end of the year.”

Sanders announced her exit in a letter to her colleagues on Monday, following rumors of a toxic work environment in Harris’ office. She told The Washington Post that her exit has nothing to do with how Harris runs her office.

“I’ve been with the president since before he announced his run for president. I staffed him on the road. I traveled with him for nearly two years and during that time, there were days when on Monday I would get on a plane with Joe Biden. And then the plane would land in Delaware I would drive from Delaware to Washington DC. And Tuesday morning, I would be on a plane with Kamala Harris,” she said.

“I’m getting married next year. I would like to plan my wedding. You know, I have earned a break. So me deciding that I’m leaving has absolutely nothing to do with my unhappiness,” she added.

In her letter to colleagues, Sanders thanked Harris and her chief of staff Tina Flournoy.

“I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” she wrote.

“I’m grateful for Tina and her leadership and her confidence as well. Every day, I arrived to the White House complex knowing our work made a tangible difference for Americans. I am immensely grateful and will miss working for her and with all of you.”

Speaking with The Post, Sander thanked Harris for the “opportunity to be her spokesperson at the highest levels.”

“I feel honored every single day to work for the vice president who gave me an opportunity to be her spokesperson at the highest levels,” she said.