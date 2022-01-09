‘Unprecedented’ Fire At Bronx Apartment Building Kills At Least 19 – Dozens Injured | VIDEO

*(Via Insider) – At least 19 people were killed and dozens were injured when a fire broke out Sunday (01-09-22) in an apartment building in the Bronx borough of New York City, according to media reports and fire department officials.

Among the 19 dead were 9 children, FDNY sources told ABC News. At least 13 other people have life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

“This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Sunday.

More than 200 firefighters responded to the 5-alarm blaze at a 19-story apartment building at 333 East 181 Street, the New York City Fire Department said in a tweet. More than 60 people sustained injuries, agency officials said, according to ABC 7 New York. The agency said on Twitter at least 31 people were seriously injured.

“The smoke conditions in this building are unprecedented,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro at a press conference, according to ABC 7 New York. Nigro said he expected “numerous fatalities.”

Read/learn MORE at Insider.