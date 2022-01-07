Friday, January 7, 2022
HomeEURweb Original ContentBlind Items
Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: The Rapper and the Podcast

By Ny MaGee
0

blind item

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This A-list rapper is running quickly away from a podcast opportunity he had been excited about as recently as last week. Apparently, the hosts of the podcast he was interested in working with and investing in, did not fare well with his background check. Lots of horrible past statements about women of color and one of them is in the closet, which is fine, but in this particular case, because of the nature of the podcast, seems like a fraud, at least in the eyes of the rapper.

Can you guess who the A-list rapper is? Sound off in the comments.

Previous articleAirbnb to Tackle Discrimination in Oregon by Hiding Guests’ Names
Next articleJim Jones Says it was Joke! (His Mom Teaching Him To Tongue Kiss) + Plus Mama Responds | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO