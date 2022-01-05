Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Rapper J $tash Commits Suicide After Killing Woman in Front of Her Children

By Ny MaGee
J $tash
Rapper J $tash / YouTube screenshot

*Rapper J $tash allegedly fatally shot a 27-year-old woman in front of her three kids before turning the gun on himself.

The tragedy reportedly occurred in Temple City, California, on Saturday, New Year’s Day, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to deputies.

J $tash, 28, (born Justin Joseph) is said to be the only suspect in the killing of Jeanette Gallegos, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told People.

“Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide,” Lt. Derrick Alfred told KTLA.

Gallegos’ three children, who range in age from 5 to 11, were unharmed.

Joseph had been dating the victim for about a year, according to the report. He’s not related to her children.

Gallegos’ family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral expenses. 

A message on the campaign, which was started by Gallegos’ sister Erika Chavez, states: “With a heavy heart my sister passed away Jan 1, 2022. A tragic and unexpected loss for my family & nephews God has gained another angel.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

