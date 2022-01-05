Rapper J $tash Commits Suicide After Killing Woman in Front of Her Children

*Rapper J $tash allegedly fatally shot a 27-year-old woman in front of her three kids before turning the gun on himself.

The tragedy reportedly occurred in Temple City, California, on Saturday, New Year’s Day, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to deputies.

J $tash, 28, (born Justin Joseph) is said to be the only suspect in the killing of Jeanette Gallegos, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told People.

“Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide,” Lt. Derrick Alfred told KTLA.

Gallegos’ three children, who range in age from 5 to 11, were unharmed.

Joseph had been dating the victim for about a year, according to the report. He’s not related to her children.

Gallegos’ family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral expenses.

A message on the campaign, which was started by Gallegos’ sister Erika Chavez, states: “With a heavy heart my sister passed away Jan 1, 2022. A tragic and unexpected loss for my family & nephews God has gained another angel.”