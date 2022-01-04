Lil Wayne’s Security Guard Threatens Legal Action Over Assault Rifle Incident

*Lil Wayne’s security guard is said to be considering taking legal action against the rapper for allegedly pulling an assault rifle on him during an argument.

As reported by TMZ, the incident occurred at Weezy’s Hidden Hills, CA home in early December, and the altercation escalated to physical violence. The outlet writes, “We’re told the guard claims Wayne told him to get outta the house after the initial dispute, but the guard went to the bathroom first and he claims that’s when Wayne dramatically escalated things.”

The hip-hop star allegedly brandished a firearm during the argument about accusations that the guard had leaked pictures online. The security guard reportedly called police and by the time authorities arrived, Wayne had fled, according to the report.

Law enforcement sources claim the security guard did not sustain any injuries.

Wayne denies the incident happened and an insider tells TMZ that the rapper doesn’t own a gun. Police have yet to speak with him about the situation, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the guard is now looking to pursue legal options but what charges he’s hoping to file remain unclear, TMZ reports.

Wayne was previously involved in a serious gun case in December 2019 and was looking at 10 years in prison until former President Donald Trump issued a series of pardons on his last day as president. This included Wayne’s federal gun case.

Over the summer, Wayne opened up about his mental health issues and a suicide attempt when he was a kid.

In an interview with Emmanuel Acho on his Uncomfortable Conversations series, the hip-hop star explained why he wanted to take his own life at age 12 – and he was going to use his mother’s gun.

“I picked up the phone, I called the police,” Wayne said, as reported by HipHop-N-More. “Yes I knew where she put her gun and it was in her bedroom. And so I went in her bedroom, grabbed the gun. I already made the phone call, looked in the mirror.”

Wayne pointed the gun to his head but “got a little too scared.”