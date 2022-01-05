Wednesday, January 5, 2022
BLIND ITEM: Singer Exposes Fake Relationship

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This former A-list tween star turned A-list adult singer isn’t even trying to be discreet about sleeping with the late-night actor multiple times over the past several weeks in several different cities. She insists his other relationship isn’t real because she wouldn’t be hooking up with him if the relationship was real

Can you guess who the singer, the actor, and his “other woman” is? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

