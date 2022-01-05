Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Ben Affleck Reacts to Snoop Dogg Botching His Name During Golden Globes Nominations [VIDEO]

Snoop Dogg, Ben Affleck
(L-R) Actor/director Ben Affleck, rapper Snoop Dogg, and actor Vince Vaughn (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Spike TV)

*Snoop Dogg was tapped to help announce the nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards in December and he hilariously mispronounced some of the names. 

Snoop joined Helen Hoehne, new president of the Hollywood Foreign Press (HFPA), at the Beverly Hilton to read the nominations for the 79th annual Golden Globes, which recognizes the excellence in film and television. The rapper struggled to pronounce a few names of the nominees. He botched Ben Affleck’s name, director Denis Villeneuve’s name and Ciarán Hinds’ first name — watch the moment via the Twitter clip below.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Botches Names While Announcing Golden Globes Nominations [WATCH]

Affleck has responded to Snoop’s mispronunciation of his name while announcing him in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his performance in “The Tender Bar.” Snoop apologized to Affleck from the podium.

Affleck laughed it off during his appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday, EW reports

“That was nice,” Affleck said. “He did get the emphasis a little off, yes. It’s funny because I always grew up and I thought, like, ‘Affleck? What an incredibly ugly name.’ Now it sounds like the duck commercial. Aflac!”

He went on to note that telemarketers also stumbled with his family’s last name.

“When I was a kid, my parents, I always remember them, like, in the days when people would call you up for a magazine subscription or something and they would go, ‘A. F as in Frank. F as in Frank,'” he recalled. “And I was always like, ‘Why did they always do that?’ And I realized as I started looking through the mail we would get and it would always be like, ‘Mr. and Mrs. A-S-S-L-I-C-K.'”

“I was like, ‘Oh, I see!'” Affleck continued. “You’d hate to have that misunderstood.”

Affleck’s coming-of-age drama “The Tender Bar” was directed by George Clooney and premieres Jan. 7 on Amazon Prime Video.

WATCH:

