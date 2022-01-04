Radio Host Alyson Williams Hospitalized with Undisclosed Illness

*Songstress and radio personality Alyson Williams, the first lady of Def Jam, has been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness but is said to be doing better, according to insiders with knowledge about her ailing health.

Williams, host of Love Notes w/ Alyson Williams In The Chill Zone on WHCR 90.3 FM, reportedly has a long road to recovery, sources state.

As reported by SoulTracks, her reps have indicated that “she is moving in the right direction but it will take some time”

Here’s more from the outlet:

The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people smile with her music. Born into a musical family – her father was bandleader Bobby Booker — Williams began performing as both a singer and a dancer at a young age. After college, she began her career as a noted background singer for a number of major acts such as Melba Moore, Bobby Brown and Evelyn Champagne King, and also was part of the singing group High Fashion. But her hook work on several early hip-hop songs made a name for her in the music business, and led to her signing by the Def Jam label’s Russell Simmons in the late 80s. Williams later took her talents to radio, where she became an on air personality on Harlem’s WHCR-FM, hosting the show “Love Notes with Alyson Williams,” and extremely popular show to this day.

In 2020, Williams released the single “Summer Nights in Harlem,” and had this to say about the track:

“Producer Maurice Lynch was putting together a Harlem jazz review and was referred to me by a mutual friend. After we completed the show, he offered two songs for me to record – ‘Summer Nights In Harlem’ and ‘The Romance Of You’. I loved both tunes and offered to cut them with top notch veterans in the music industry – keyboardist Ray Chew (musical director for ABC-TV’s Dancing With The Stars), longtime sax man Kirk Whalum as well as Grammy Award winning bassist Christian McBride.”

Alyson’s “Summer Nights In Harlem” is available on Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music and Pandora.