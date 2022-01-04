Tuesday, January 4, 2022
HomeNews
News

Radio Host Alyson Williams Hospitalized with Undisclosed Illness

By Ny MaGee
0

Alyson Williams
Alyson Williams (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

*Songstress and radio personality Alyson Williams, the first lady of Def Jam, has been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness but is said to be doing better, according to insiders with knowledge about her ailing health. 

Williams, host of Love Notes w/ Alyson Williams In The Chill Zone on WHCR 90.3 FM, reportedly has a long road to recovery, sources state. 

As reported by SoulTracks, her reps have indicated that “she is moving in the right direction but it will take some time”

READ MORE: Alyson Williams’ New Release ‘Summer Nights in Harlem’ is Now Available / LISTEN

Here’s more from the outlet:

The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people smile with her music. Born into a musical family – her father was bandleader Bobby Booker — Williams began performing as both a singer and a dancer at a young age. After college, she began her career as a noted background singer for a number of major acts such as Melba Moore, Bobby Brown and Evelyn Champagne King, and also was part of the singing group High Fashion. But her hook work on several early hip-hop songs made a name for her in the music business, and led to her signing by the Def Jam label’s Russell Simmons in the late 80s. Williams later took her talents to radio, where she became an on air personality on Harlem’s WHCR-FM, hosting the show “Love Notes with Alyson Williams,” and extremely popular show to this day.

In 2020, Williams released the single “Summer Nights in Harlem,” and had this to say about the track:

“Producer Maurice Lynch was putting together a Harlem jazz review and was referred to me by a mutual friend. After we completed the show, he offered two songs for me to record – ‘Summer Nights In Harlem’ and ‘The Romance Of You’. I loved both tunes and offered to cut them with top notch veterans in the music industry – keyboardist Ray Chew (musical director for ABC-TV’s Dancing With The Stars), longtime sax man Kirk Whalum as well as Grammy Award winning bassist Christian McBride.”

Alyson’s “Summer Nights In Harlem” is available on AmazonSpotifyApple Music and Pandora.

Previous articleLa La Anthony Says Ciara and Russell Wilson Are Relationship Goals
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO